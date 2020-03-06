Saturday

Saddle fitting clinic: Moon Dance Ranch, 8014 Gopher Gulch Road, Riverside, is the setting for a “Five Models of Saddle Fit” clinic designed to teach about English or Western saddle fitting. Saddle maker David Genadek will lecture on the five schools, then do a fitting demonstrations. Cost is $50 per fitting or $20 to audit. For information, call Chris, 909-240-4981

March 14

8th Annual WAB ride: Come to Rancho Las Flores, 15400 Highway 173, Hesperia, for the annual William A. Betterley Western Heritage Foundation ride, this year benefitting Equus Medendi and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy. Ride out at 10 a.m. sharp, then enjoy a fabulous barbecue lunch at 1 p.m. No overnight camping. Fee is $75 per person, kids 12 and under eat free. Wear appropriate attire and come for lunch if you do not ride. Rental horses are available. Call Leo Graham, 760-245-7695. Reserve in advance. Riders must be 16 years or older, and riders ages 16-17 must wear helmets. Riders 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Barbara Betterley for sponsor opportunities. There are several levels available, and all sponsorships must be received by Feb. 19. Call 760-881-5752 or email rafterjbranch555@charter.net. Watch Horse Talk for more information.

Wranglers gymkhana: Come to Val Shearer Arena, Hesperia Lake, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road, and sign up starting at 8 a.m. for the first Wranglers gymkhana of the season Show starts at 9 a.m. For information, show applications and patterns, visit www.hesperiawranglers.org.

March 15

St. Patrick’s Day ride: Equestrian Trails Inc. Corral 103 rides in Summit Valley with trail boss Johnnie Miller followed by a corned beef and cabbage lunch with all the fixings. A 50/50 raffle adds to the fun. Fee is $10 for all ETI members, non-member fee an additional $10 single, $20 family. Sign up at 9 a.m., ride out at 10 a.m. Check the ETI Facebook page for the flyer or call Dawn, 760-961-7879, Do RSVP by March 11 for the lunch.

March 20

Obstacle course training: Come to TM Horse Training 3833 Center Ave., Norco, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to train on their more than 25 obstacles for beginning and advanced horse/riders. Fee is $20 per horse/rider. Park on the street and walk in. Round pen and tie areas available. For information, visit the TM Horse Training Facebook page or call 909-641-5721.

March 20-22

Working Equitation clinic: Hosted by the US Working Equitation Association, the High Desert clinic at Roy Rogers Ranch in Oro Grande runs three days. Visit the event page on Facebook.

March 21

Rodeo in Norco: National Police Rodeo at Ingalls Park, 3737 Crestview Ave., Norco. Timed events only, anyone welcome to compete. Free. For information, 952-270-5632 or visit Facebook's event page.

March 21-22

MRC clinic: Miss Rodeo California Clinic, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Valley Ranch, 842 Highway 78, Ramona. For information, call 760-788-8703 or markiemarie88@gmail.com.

March 26-29

Arabian horse show: Rancho California Arabian Horse Show at Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Visit www.TheLAEC.com for more information.

March 27-29

Buck Brannaman clinic: Horsemanship 1 and Horsemanship 1.5 with cattle make up the three-day clinic with Buck Brannaman, hosted by I Love Bacon!! Friday starts at 9 a.m. Call or text 909-289-2485. The location, listed on Brannaman’s website is Chase’s Ranch, 199675 Lurin Ave., Riverside.

March 29

PepperGlen Dressage: Come to PepperGlen Farm, 3563 Pedley Ave., Norco, for the opening Dressage Show. For information and directions, call 951-817-1794 or visit pepperglen.com.

April 3-4

Yucaipa Rodeo: Yucaipa Equestrian Center, 13273 California St., Yucaipa, has rodeo action starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Visit the event’s Facebook page.

April 15

Queens applications deadline: Completed applications for Hesperia Wranglers Queens are due today. For the downloadable application and additional information, visit www.hesperiawranglers.org.

April 18

Night of the Horse: Del Mar Horse Show Night of the Horse, 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 per person, available through Ticketmaster.com. See Facebook event page.

April 19

Open horse show: Double judged, double points, double prizes, the first in the 2020 Silver Series of the Spotted Valley Appaloosa horse show takes place at 1885 Hacienda Road, La Habra Heights. For more information, visit the event page or club page on Facebook.

Pleasure Driving series: The San Diego Country Estates Association has a three-show pleasure driving high point series to be held at International Equestrian Center, 16911 Gunn Stage Road, Ramona. Judge for this show is Jon Bast. The other show dates are June 14 with judge Bob Wise, and Sept. 20, judge TBA. Gates open at 8 a.m., show starts at 9 a.m. For information, email equestrian@sdcea.net or call 760-789-3407

April 25

Rosique ride: Equestrian Trails Inc. Corral 103 hosts the annual Carol Rosique Desert Flowers Ride in Phelan at the Smith home. Sign up at 9:30 a.m., ride out at 10:30 a.m. for about three hours followed by lunch. Fee is $10 for ETI members. Non-members will need to pay an additional non-member fee of $10 for single or $20 for a family. Check out the ETI 103 facebook page for the flyer , which will be available before the end of March. You can also call Dawn Walker at 760-961-7879.

PepperGlen Farm HJ: A Hunter-Jumper show at PepperGlen Farm, 3563 Pedley Ave., Norco, kicks off the show series. The course is set up on April 23 for practice beforehand. To learn more, visit pepperglen.com or call 951-817-1794.