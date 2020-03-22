A couple months ago, we started hearing about the coronavirus (COVID-19), when it was impacting China. The news was disturbing, and I felt horribly for all those infected by this rather unknown virus.

In fact, it is a novel virus. Novel (my interpretation) meaning not well known, almost fictional, since we don’t, or couldn’t at the time, grasp where it’s heading. It’s like a novel written by, I don’t know, me? It’s a book with so many unexpected twists, the reader doesn’t know what’s going to occur from start to finish.

It’s what we do as novelists: keep ‘em guessing until the end.

But this disease is not fiction. It’s real, and it can and may affect all of us in one way or another. It has certainly already impacted our daily lives. Heck, where’s the toilet paper? Why can’t I buy any steaks? Why are the county and city buildings closed?

This is serious stuff.

I remember when the horrific Sept. 11, 2001, attacks descended on our nation via New York City, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. It deeply affected all of us. Terrorists had come into our country and decided we were evil, soft targets. These insane ideologues believed they could disrupt our lives and make us cower forever.

Really?

We’re Americans. As a nation, we came together. Sure, they disrupted our lives for a time, but we came back stronger. We always do.

Just like we will once COVID-19 is defeated. It will change our lives in the short term, but in the long run, the fight will make us stronger.

We, as a country, as a world, will be far more prepared for the next unknown virus — and there will be more, sure as the sun sets in the west. Nations, especially the United States, are on the cutting edge of how to deal with this virus and those future viruses that haven’t affected us yet.

Were we on it from the beginning?

The answer is simple: No.

This virus, which does render people ill or can end lives, is a very serious matter. According to our government, (of course, many take what the government says with a lot of that “Sure, yeah,” attitude), did not know this coronavirus existed until perhaps a month or more after it reared its deadly head in China.

That communist government isn’t always forthcoming with bad news — hardly ever, in fact, but the truth was, the virus existed and would soon plague the entire globe.

There will be finger pointing about who knew what, when and why people failed to react earlier. That’s human nature. But at this juncture, does it really matter?

No, we’ll get through this and be a stronger, more united nation in the end.

What does this have to do with my columns on traveling, you may ask? A lot, actually, since I agree with the experts on how to defeat this virus, and that we must all do our part.

Some of that advice is that we are not to travel, not to gather in groups, not to do anything that could (and they emphasize could), spread this virus from one person to another.

That’s the appropriate action each person should take at this time.

With that in mind, I suggest we all take a vircation.

What? Yes, a vircation.

With technology at our fingertips literally each and every day, there’s no reason we can’t hunker down at home as ordered and enjoy taking virtual vacations.

Come on. It will be fun. Plus you can travel in your jammies.

Normally Beyer’s Byways would encourage you to explore locally. But these times are not normal. So let us embark on something more exotic, without leaving the comfort of your couch until life resumes its normal circuit around the golden orb, that is. At which time, get off your couch, and put down that donut, Homer!

We’ve been fortunate to travel to many parts of the world — Europe, South America, Africa, as well as many other areas on this wonderful planet. We, my family and I, have what I refer to as the travel bug. Once bitten, it’s hard not to look on a map and choose the next place to take a walkabout (a nod to our Australian cousins here).

One of our favorite spots is the country of Peru. Wonderful and loving people, unbelievable history and people — the Moche, Nasca, Lima (yes, the capital of Peru is named for its people) and, of course, the most-famous Incan.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Laureen and I went there for our honeymoon, took our daughters when they were older and spent a month there while conducting research for my novel, “Iquitos, The Past Will Kill.”

On our last trip, we spent a considerable amount of time in the Amazon rainforest, in Iquitos, which boasts a population of around 600,000 citizens. It is the largest city in the world that can only be reached by either boat or plane.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The humidity is what struck us first. It was like a wet, woolen blanket when we stepped off the plane and onto the tarmac in Iquitos.

“We won’t need to bathe, I’m showering just standing here,” I told Laureen.

“You’ll shower, more than once a day,” she replied, and was correct (as usual).

It was stunning to be in the jungle, something I had only seen in magazines, films or documentaries.

We had a guide when we stayed at a camp an hour and a half downriver from Iquitos. The guide was needed to keep us alive.

“Be careful where you step,” he told us the first day. “There are things that bite only once.”

“What does he mean by that?” Laureen asked.

“I’m not sure,” I replied. I knew, but didn’t want to worry her more than I was suddenly worried.

Yuck, only one bite? Jeeez!

The entire trip through the Amazon was so fascinating that when we lifted off the ground heading back to the states from Iquitos, Laureen said, “That was the best vacation I never want to take again.”

Can I pick vacations or what?

Anyway, for the next few Beyer’s Byways, I hope readers, and my editor, will indulge me by recommending hunkering down in the comfort of your abode to enjoy a series of vircations.

They’re free, fun and something the whole family can enjoy. And if there’s any silver lining to the crisis we are all going through together, it’s that we get to spend time with our families.

Stay healthy.

Contact John R. Beyer at BeyersByways@gmail.com.