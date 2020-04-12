These are strange times. No, they are more than that. I’ve been on this floating globe for more years than I want to count, but — and I mean but — I’m not sure how to deal with this COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m not freaking out; I’m not the type.

Actually, Laureen and I are adhering to the federal, state and local government guidelines, as well as the example of our four-legged moochers: we’re hanging at home.

Laureen is working from home, doing most of it by telecommunicating, Skyping, teleporting, or whatever else people can do online without breathing on each other.

I’m not a techie kind of guy. I’m cool with it, but one thing I don’t like, which I’m sure just about everyone would agree with, is the non-personal contact we have to endure during this pandemic.

It’s frustrating, but it’s a must. There’s no choice but to follow the rules of keeping our physical distance from one another.

But this is the United States! We can do what we want! Yes, we can. But perhaps at this crucial time, we shouldn’t.

Wash your hands a million times a day. If you sneeze, use your elbow or knee. If you wear clothes for more than five minutes, wash them. Only talk to people on the phone for fewer than three minutes... OK, these aren’t CDC or WHO guidelines. They’re only mine, and they mean nothing.

We have a pregnant daughter who lives ten minutes from us. As grandparents to be, and loving our daughter and her husband, shouldn’t we be there discussing all the baby kind of things?

Plans were being made for a surprise gender reveal party, a baby shower, a smoking a cigar and drinking a couple beers with my son-in-law party. But those are all on hold for the time being.

The one I’m most disappointed about is — you guessed it — the cigar and beer time. The baby will either be a boy or girl, and the baby shower? Babies take baths, not showers.

But we haven’t been able to hug, kiss, or even visit with our daughter. As grandparents-to-be, we want to be there, but we simply cannot. It’s just the way it is to keep everybody healthy.

It’s an odd time for all of us, but we’re going to make it and we will be better. I say that with all due respect for the sorrow felt by those who have lost loved ones in our community and the country.

But isn’t that what makes us the best nation on the earth? We’ll pull together as a nation and try to figure out what went wrong and how to ensure not to be caught so unaware in the future.

We probably will be caught unprepared, though. Viruses are like that. They morph into things the biggest brains on Earth can’t predict, until it rears up and bites us without warning.

It’s not time to wag fingers or lay blame, but instead time to get through this by helping one another. Be nice. Be thoughtful. Be patient. Be understanding that many people are worried because of so many unknowns.

The other day I had to drive to Bullhead City, Arizona to conduct a bit of business. I didn’t want to go. The governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, issued a stay-at-home order for Arizona that would begin at 5 p.m. March 31 and will be in place until April 30. I didn’t want to take a risk of being stuck, but I had no other option.

Driving to Bullhead City gave me a real sense of what our country is up against. Line after line of big rigs were driving east and west along Interstate 40 — the guys and gals inside them working constantly to make sure we have what we need to stay at home.

But there were very few private vehicles on the roadway. A few cars, pick-up trucks and RVs, but nothing like a normal day on the 40. It was surreal.

What was truly odd was that all the businesses were, and still are, shut down. For the first time that I can recall, the Avi Resort — a casino, hotel, campground and beach along the Colorado River — was closed.

The parking lots, and they are many, had only two vehicles in them. Both were police vehicles.

Large banners stretched across the entryways to the resort. “Avi Resort & Casino has temporarily suspended operations.”

The launch ramps to the river were gated. Not a single jet ski, boat or kayak could be seen on the river as I crossed the bridge from the resort to Bullhead City.

One after another, restaurants along Highway 95 — the main thoroughfare in Bullhead City — were shuttered. Other stores that don’t sell essential items for citizens were also closed.

Gas stations, grocery stores, liquor stores and gun shops were still open. I guess they all have items that are considered essential – seems an argument could be made if all these are essential businesses. I mean, if there's a stay-at-home order, why do gas stations need to be open?

Laughlin was shut down; the gambling mecca was dark. That was the weirdest sight. I just stared at it from across the river.

I conducted my business and headed back west toward hearth and home. As I love driving Route 66, I took the Kelbaker Road offramp on I-40 and headed for Amboy.

Route 66, from Amboy to Newberry Springs, is approximately 59.4 miles. One truck, a semi, was the only vehicle I saw on that stretch of highway. At times, I felt as though I’d stepped into “The Twilight Zone.”

It was eerily lonely. It felt like some secret entity had invaded Earth and turned everything upside down. Then again, isn’t that what happened?

The coronavirus pandemic will end. Until then, many people around the world will suffer through a terrible sickness, and we may lose someone for whom we care deeply.

It will take time to emotionally heal, but we will. The human willingness to move forward is endless. We don’t forget the past, but we know the future is the direction.

Soon, though I’m not sure when, there will be many more vehicles driving I-40 and countless others cruising along Route 66.

That soon, however, can’t come soon enough. Hang tough and stay healthy.

Contact John R. Beyer at BeyersByways@gmail.com.