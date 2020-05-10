I’ve driven Route 66 past the Riverside Cement Company near Oro Grande for more than 20 years, on the way to here and there.

Normally it’s there since, if I’m here, driving wouldn’t make any sense. I’m already here. It’s there that we drive to that counts. We drive to experience new things, or simply to get from point A to point B. It’s actually rather simple.

Well, as I drove there a million times on Route 66 from downtown Victorville, I passed this fascinating place with thousands of bottles hung on metal posts.

Literally right off of Route 66. It’s one of those pull-over-park-and-look jobs.

I’ve never stopped. Shame on me – I’ll own that shame.

Not long ago, I finally stopped, and I’m glad I did. The place is not only fascinating, but there’s a wonderful and touching story behind it.

Elmer Long’s Bottle Tree Ranch is a sight to behold.

The man, Elmer, was obsessed with building something from sweet remembrances of when he was a boy growing up with a loving father. Perhaps obsessed is too strong a word. An act of love from a son for his father sounds better.

Elmer grew up in the Los Angeles area, and his family often traveled to the High Desert to go camping. In an interview conducted by Josh McNair, who runs the California through My Lens website, Elmer said, “You can only have so many campfires, and roast so many hot dogs and marshmallows before you get bored.”

To avoid boredom, on their excursions, father and son would search dumps — yes, dumps — from the 1800s. All kinds of things would turn up: cans, metal mining products — all kinds of interesting stuff.

“One day, he found a bottle, and that kept him busy for the next 30 years,” Elmer told Josh.

To Elmer’s father, the hobby was like winning the lottery. Each discarded historical artifact reminded him of what life must have been like in the desert’s early years.

So Elmer’s father continued searching the desert for discarded bottles, even after his son left home to start his own life and family.

Time passed, as it has a habit of doing. One day, Elmer saw his father with hundreds of bottles he was about to throw away. Elmer convinced him not to. They meant a lot to Elmer because, at one point, they had meant so much to his father.

So, in 2000, Elmer decided to do something unique with those bottles his father had collected in the desert over all those years. He was going to hang them on metal trees for people to enjoy.

He retired from the Riverside Cement Company and went to work at creating one of the High Desert’s most beautiful and unique places on some land he owned in Oro Grande — again, right on Route 66.

What better place to display glass bottles from yesteryear America than along the highway of all highways?

Dude, what can’t be seen from that long piece of asphalt? A glass bottle tree ranch can be seen for crying out loud. Come on.

Unfortunately, Elmer Long passed away in June 2019. Naturally, the question of what will happen to the ranch became a popular one after his death.

Didn’t take long to figure out the answer. Vandals took over the ranch, stealing bottles, the metal trees the bottles were hung on and other stuff that attracts vandals.

According to Merriam Webster — two names we can trust — a vandal is a member of a Germanic people who lived in the area south of the Baltic Sea... wait.

That’s not who tried to destroy the bottle tree ranch in Oro Grande. Sorry, it’s a person who willfully or ignorantly destroys, damages, or defaces property belonging to someone else, or to the public.

Wait again. Ignorantly?

“Hey, it’s not my property, and I’m so ignorant, I think I’ll destroy it. Is that wrong?”

Yes, Mr. Ignorant. Yes, it is.

Anyway, the Long family decided that Elmer’s dream of building a bottle tree ranch for all to enjoy could not be hindered by the ignorant few.

And here’s where we meet Brian McKenzie, caretaker of the bottle tree ranch.

“This was Elmer’s dream. This whole place,” Brian said. “A place where travelers could stop and enjoy what he had built. It was in honor of his father, and Elmer’s family wants this legacy to continue.”

After Elmer’s death — and after the vandals did what they did — the family had Brian, a family friend, manage the property, to ensure Elmer’s legacy lived on.

“I love it here,” he said. “It took a couple of lifetimes to create this place. Elmer remembered all the times his father and he went camping in the desert, and found this interesting piece or that interesting piece, and his father would take it home. I feel honored to be here with his dream, and the dream of his family.”

According to Brian, thousands of tourists visit the tree ranch every year. “About 70% are European.”

Come on, America, start driving around a bit. We can’t have the Europeans visiting our spots more than we do. Well, I guess if they love Americana more than we do…

Walking through such an eclectic art world, as the bottle tree ranch is, makes a person wonder what sort of imagination Elmer Long had.

“He was an artist. A very rare sort of artist with such an imagination,” Brian explained. “You should hear the wind whistling through the bottles. It is so soothing. And as the sunlight beams down through the different-colored bottles. It’s magical.”

As if on cue, the wind picked up a bit, and the whistling of hundreds of bottles broke out in unison. I felt as though I was at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, even if I’ve never been to the Hollywood Bowl.

“See what I mean?” Brian asked.

I did. And like he said, it was magical.

Good job, Elmer Long. Good job, indeed.

Contact John R. Beyer at BeyersByways@gmail.com.