S. Truett Cathy founded one of the largest and rapid-growing fast-food restaurants chains in America, Chick-fil-A, in 1946.

The founder’s daughter, Trudy Cathy White, shares the "secret sauce" at work behind the scenes in a memoir published in March.

The book doesn’t focus on her father, however. Rather, "A Quiet Strength: The Life and Legacy of Jeannette M. Cathy," is all about White’s mother.

"A lot of people know my dad, the inventor of Chick-Fil-A, but very few people have had the pleasure of knowing my mom," White said. "She was a remarkable lady and had a significant impact on my dad’s life, on our life as a family and certainly in the family business. I felt like it was time to share her story."

The memoir gives readers a look into the Cathy family and the beginnings of Chick-Fil-A, which is set to begin building its first restaurant in the High Desert as soon as this year, according to a previous Daily Press report.

White’s book about the unsung hero, Jeannette Cathy, says she lived by four simple words: "You can with God."

According to her daughter, she demonstrated a humble but unwavering faith in her home as well as the business.

"When people pick up this book and read it, they are going to be encouraged," White said. "No matter what adversity you face in life, you can flourish because God is there to give you strength."

Jeannette and Truett Cathy were childhood sweethearts who married in 1948 and worked together in the first Chick-Fil-A restaurant that’s still open today in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jeannette both waitressed and managed the accounting and bookkeeping for the restaurant. As the business grew, so did the Cathy family, and Jeannette chose to work from home to raise their children.

White shares that her mother had the most critical role in all the family, dubbing her with the title of "Chief Supporting Officer." Jeannette Cathy took that role seriously by providing relentless support to her husband, White said.

"It’s important for people to realize you don’t have to be in the spotlight. You don’t have to be on the stage or holding the microphone," White said. "But you have a role to play in the lives of other people around you by undergirding and offering them support."

Throughout the growth of the business, Jeannette supported her husband with regular prayer. Praying together and as a family was a cornerstone of their marriage, White said.

"We have never separated business from good biblical principles and practices which we believe have contributed to the success of the business," White said.

She noted that her dad always felt one of his best business decisions ever was to give all of his employees a "day of rest."

"To this day and in the future, our restaurants are closed on Sundays. This is a way to honor God and allow people to spend time with their families and to worship God," White said.

She added that her family is still deeply committed to the original business purpose of Chick-Fil-A established by her parents.

"That purpose is to glorify God by being a faithful steward to all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-Fil-A," White said.

In her book, White writes about how her mom was raised during the Great Depression by a single mother after her father left when she was a baby. At a time when few women were afforded the opportunity, she was able to achieve her dream of attending college and seminary thanks to women from her church who pooled their money together to make it happen.

"She continued that learning spirit. She was a lifelong learner but was rarely in the spotlight," White said.

She also had a love for reading and memorizing the Bible. Her favorite verse and one White claims to define her mother is Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

White recalls how her mother had a habit of being at the back door when the children would leave the house. Jeannette would tell them to "remember who you are and whose you are."

"She didn’t want us to find our identity in who we are related to or what we had or what we do," White said. "She wanted our identity to be defined by who the Bible says we are: children of God."

White believes that a legacy is something we live day-to-day before it is something that is left behind.

"My mother told me when she was in the hospital, ‘days are long, but life is short,’" White said. "As parents, we often worry if our children are listening. We must also be concerned that they are watching (us) all the time."

White said that when she thinks about her mother’s life, she realizes Jeannette Cathy was not the perfect mother or wife, but she was consistent and intentional in living out the values that were important to her.

"Mothers sacrifice a lot and sometimes they aren’t appreciated enough," White said. "I’m grateful for a mother who took the time to be intentional and give of her time."