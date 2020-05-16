Each day, an average 7,708 people die in this country. Statistically, you will die by the age of 78. If anything is true about life, it is that we all die. And, no matter however long one may live – eventually, he will come to his end.

The fifth chapter of Genesis publishes this mantra over and over and over again, “And he died.”

Moses, who lived to be 120 and witnessed the death of an entire generation of his people, declared that the eternal God turns man to destruction; in the morning they are like grass which grows up; in the morning it flourishes and grows up; in the evening it is cut down and withers” (Ps 90:3-6).

Even then, the man of God recognized that, on average, people live 70-80 years (Ps 90:10). The wisest man who ever lived advised, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going” (Eccl 9:10).

Several times, New Testament writers echo this harsh reality, comparing our lives to flowers of the field (cf. James 1:10-11; 1 Pet 1:24-25) and a vapor (James 4:14b). In this the saying is true, “No one gets out of life alive!”

The Bible holds that there are but two things that last forever. The first is the word of God itself. For whereas man passes away like the withering flowers of the field, the word of God stands forever (Is 40:6b-8). “Forever, O Lord,” the psalmist extols, “Your word is settled in heaven” (Ps 119:89).

Jesus boldly claimed the same of his words, saying, “Heaven and earth may pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matt 24:35).

Amazing! So, when all else fails, it is comforting to know that the promises of God as penned in his word remain just as true and reliable as they were when first declared. They are enduring through this life and will be the standard of divine judgment in the life to come.

The other eternally viable matter is our souls. The body returns to the dust of which it is made (Gen 2:7; 3:19) and will be raised again to suit the life which the Judge has deemed (Dan 12:2; Matt 10:28; John 5:28-29).

But the soul – the real “you” – will endure after the last breath you take this side of eternity. The soul/spirit is that immaterial part of us that defines our conscience, emotions, reason, innermost thoughts, motives and will. It is our personality – the why we are what we are and what we do.

The body dies, but the spirit returns to God who gave it (Eccl 12:7).

Given these facts, we are compelled, especially in these uncertain days, to consider the claims of Jesus Christ. Not one person in history ever made such statements in this connection. He is said to be the source of “life” (John 1:4; 5:26); he who believes in him has everlasting life (John 3:15-16, 36).

Such assertions are written of him by his disciple John. But the claims he accordingly said of himself are even more startling: I give life to whomever I will (John 5:21; 10:27-28; 17:2); he who believes in him who sent me has everlasting life (John 5:24, 40; 6:40); I am the bread of life (John 6:35, 48); he who follows me will have the light of life (John 8:12); if you do not believe that I am, you will die in your sins (John 8:24); I give life (John 10:11); I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live (John 11:25); I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through me (John 14:6).

The “in-between stuff” is what makes life all about living. It will also be the basis for which your life in the hereafter will be judged (Ps 62:12; Rom 2:6). When we stand before God on that day, but one and only one question will matter: what have you done with the claims of Jesus Christ.

I urge you to claim him as your own! He has come to give life and to give life that will last forever.

Scriptures to Memorize: Psalm 73:25-28

