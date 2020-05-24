What better way to spend a beautiful Saturday as the COVID-19 restrictions ease up than a hike in the nearby mountains? Laureen and I decided that would be the perfect way to welcome spring, even though it’s been here awhile.

Yes, a hike. A chance to experience nature up close and... natural. That could be redundant, come to think of it. Isn’t nature natural? Boy, that’s confusing. Sorry.

So we decided that since we hadn’t hiked during the winter months (Bell Mountain didn’t count, since I did it solo – like Han Solo) and have been pretty much isolated at home, we’d choose a relatively short hike for starters.

That first hike of spring was a path through the greenery of Wrightwood known as the Blue Ridge Trail.

The app I use for hiking is called AllTrails. I recommend it for anyone who wants to get out and about in nature, and get in some good old-fashioned cardiovascular exercise along the way.

AllTrails, and I’m no paid spokesman (yet), shows hikes that range from very easy to lung collapsing. There’s even one called, “You Can’t Make It,” which has an elevation gain of 11,000 feet in less than two miles... OK, I made that up. But there are hikes for everyone; it’s a Kumbaya sort of trail guide.

The Blue Ridge Trail head begins near the Mountain High Ski Resort in Wrightwood, across the street from the Big Pines Visitor Center. The trail is approximately four miles in length out and back.

That means you hike in and out on the same trail. I generally like loop trails, which is one that the hiker hikes in a loop so that there are different things to view the entire time. On out-and-back trails, I’m usually like, “I remember that tree. iIt looks just like the one I saw earlier…”

Then again, you could still get a different perspective with the out-and-back trail: “Hmmm, that tree looked fatter on the way in then on the way out. Interesting!”

Sporting name-brand boots and specialized pants (the ones where the legs can be zipped off to make shorts), a nondescript T-shirt, brimmed hat and a day pack with a liter or two of water that’s accessible via an attached tube worked well. It’s like sucking a frozen milkshake through a tiny straw.

“I’m winded,” I complained.

“It is a steep hill,” Laureen said.

“No, I was just getting a drink of water.”

Of course, we had our masks. The now-recommended accoutrement for anyone daring to leave the confines of their abode.

We decided to only don the masks if we passed any humans on the trail. Otherwise, I’d be joining my wife in sympathy asthma attacks. We felt pretty certain that any nearby dogs, coyotes, cougars, bears and elephants weren’t carrying the coronavirus. Who knows, but we’re rebels like that.

Blue Ridge Trail, according to AllTrails, has an elevation gain of 1,079 feet in roughly two miles. That makes it a moderate hike on the scale. But it also meant that there were going to be some pretty steep places along that trail.

It was a great morning. We passed only a few other humans on the trail. Everyone was very respectful, putting on their own masks as we passed with a cheery but muffled, “Good morning.”

We did learn, though, that there are some slippery places along the trail this time of year. Past the halfway point, we came across some sketchy ice and mud patches that covered parts of the trail. Laureen bounded over them like a gazelle. I cautiously crawled my way like a sloth, realizing in the moment exactly what climbing Mount Everest must feel like.

Overall, the hike was pleasant. The scenery was gorgeous and we got a good workout. I’d recommend this hike for anyone who enjoys being out in a forest and breathing mountain air.

A week later, with our appetite whetted, we were invited by our daughter, Jessica, and son-in-law, Justin, to hike a trail they enjoy. It’s a very short and easy path near Crestline.

It was a good choice. Jessica is pregnant, and I didn’t want to spend the morning listening to her gripe since I undoubtedly would have selected the “You Can’t Make It” hike if given the option.

The path that morning was Heart Rock Trail. It was promised that, at the end of the trail, there would be a waterfall and a settling pool in the shape of a heart. It’s fictionally heart-shaped, though. An actual heart-shaped pool would not be romantic. The heart is a great organ, but romantic it is not. It looks more like something a mechanic came up with to pump oil.

“It ain’t pretty, but it’ll get the job done,” I’m sure that mechanic said.

According to AllTrails, Heart Rock Trail is a leisurely stroll (actually those are my words) for 1.7 miles in a loop design. I felt it was more of an out-and-back trail, but since I don’t work for AllTrails, I’ll defer to their description.

The morning was crisp, with birdies singing in the pine trees and squirrels dancing through the branches, as we made our way across the dirt path. There were actually a lot of people out and about, and only about half were wearing masks. We, of course, had ours at the ready.

The trail is rather easy, but, again, there are a few spots where the ground is rather loose and careful footing is a must. There are a few rocks and trees to scramble over or around, but, overall, it’s a very nice hiking path that’s friendly for kids, dogs and pregnant daughters.

And yes, there is a waterfall and heart-shaped pool at the end of the trail. It’s the kind of heart you see in fairy tales – not the one you see in someone’s chest.

“That looks like a heart-shaped pool,” I declared.

“That’s why this trail is called the Heart Rock Trail,” Jessica said.

She’s very smart, that kid of ours.

It’s a fun trail for all ages and easy on both the lungs and legs. So, take a hike! I know we will in the near future.