As the ferry glides through the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington state, one can’t help but unwind. Tourists watch for bald eagles and listen to the spouts of orcas and humpback whales. Here you won’t find fast food, stoplights or jet skis. What you will find is a relaxed vibe and enclaves of creativity.

Travelers are planning ahead for summer and fall travel, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world.

“We anticipate that visitor lodging and select activities will re-open by mid-June,” said Barbara Marrett, communications manager of the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau, in early May.

The San Juan Islands are less than an hour’s plane ride from Seattle. The islands are between Seattle and Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. They are surrounded by the Salish Sea. Of the l72 named islands in the San Juans, three — Lopez, Orcas and San Juan — have lodging, attractions, parks and amenities for visitors.

The area is one of the most biologically diverse on the planet. It is world renowned for orca whale watching and kayaking. Visitors are captivated by the region’s natural beauty, expansive farms and fields, forests, hills and rocky shorelines. The topography is similar to the state of Maine.

The islands, with twice as much sunshine as Seattle, are a magnet for artists and chefs. Farmers markets, outdoor theatres, sunset sails, waterfront parks and wildlife cruises are part of the appeal.

• The most rural island, Lopez (population 2,500) has a bucolic charm and sense of community that confirms one has left the mainland behind. The landscape blends woods, farmlands and meadows. Lopez has an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, farmers and nature lovers.

• Art and agriculture flourish on Orcas Island, population 5,000, the largest of the San Juans. The main village of Eastbound and tiny hamlets showcase an array of shops, potteries and farm-to-table restaurants. The sweeping panorama from atop 2,409-foot Mount Constitution is a must for visitors. The pinnacle is accessible by driving. biking and hiking.

• San Juan Island — population 7,500 — is the most populous in the archipelago. Whale watching adventures and guided kayaking tours depart from Friday Harbor, Roche Harbor and Snug Harbor. Friday Harbor is a charming small town, lined with hanging flower baskets, galleries and boutiques.

Legend and lore are captured in island names such as Deadman Bay and Smugglers Cove. It’s easy to strike up a conversation with laid back residents who explain they are “on island time — no bridges or malls.”

The Whale Museum in Friday Harbor is dedicated to the interpretation of whales living in the wild. This historic building features full scale orca models and skeletons. The museum offers guided tours, children’s classes and a gift shop.

Another great attraction is Lime Kiln Point State Park. It is also known as Whale Watch Park, and it’s easy to see why. Orcas can be seen from the shore and their calls heard over the park’s hydrophones. There are l8 picnic sites and 1.6 miles of hiking trails.

The San Juan Islands are considered an Arts Hot Spot by the Washington State Arts Commission. Orcas Island Artworks houses 45 artists in a remodeled strawberry barreling plant, also home to the Catkin Café. The works of island artists are on display throughout the downstairs gallery; the loft displays the work of James Hardman.

One can lose track of time in the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park with its 20 acres of imaginative creations from more than 125 artists. The park has five marked trails for wandering and a serene pond. The Museum of Art has year-long rotating exhibits.

Roche Harbor Resort and Spa, built around 1886, is about l0 miles from Friday Harbor on the northwest side of the island in the historic seaside village of Roche Harbor. President Teddy Roosevelt is rumored to have stayed at the resort. There is a full size marina and self guided walking tours.

San Juan Bistro, Cask & Schooner and Downriggers are favorite restaurants with locals.

Looking ahead, autumn’s Savor the San Juans heralds the Gourmet Archipelago, featuring Saturday farmers markets, farm tours, vineyards and breweries.

Visitors can bring their cars on the Washington State Ferry (takeaferry.com). Several regional flight options include seaplanes and wheeled planes from Seattle. Car rentals, guided tours and charters are available on the islands. Susie’s Mopeds has mopeds, scoot coupes and electric bikes.

For tourism updates, go to visitsanjuans.com or call 888-468-3701.