With the gentle breezes caressing the High Desert on a recent Saturday, Laureen and I decided on an early morning drive to the nearby mountain community of Wrightwood.

OK, the winds were howling from the south so intensely that a neighbor’s cow flew past our kitchen window, which led me to believe that a remake of "Twister" was being filmed nearby.

"Three straight days of gale force gusts," I observed. "Let’s head for Wrightwood, Maybe the San Gabriels will protect us?"

I remember when I moved to the High Desert back in 1987. My new neighbor told me I’d get used to the winds. He lied.

It was time to head for the mountains for a respite.

I figured, perhaps the mountains named after the Archangel Gabriel could possibly buffer the winds we had been suffering day after day. This angel, according to theologians, played a pretty important role back in the day protecting all sorts of people. Maybe, he’d protect two weary High Desert residents from the onslaught of daily 300 mph gusts.

Not sure if it was divine intervention or not, but as we drove into Wrightwood, the winds proved themselves nonexistent and the sun shone above us.

"See, I was right," I proclaimed.

Laureen peered out the windshield as I found a parking spot: "The mountains act as a barrier. That’s why there’s no wind right now."

"Ye of so little faith."

Wrightwood is one of those small towns that beg a visitor to keep calm and relax. That could be a great saying on a button. Reminder to self: Check marketing on that concept.

The town was just waking up, and parking along Park Drive — appropriate name for parking — was easy.

As we exited the vehicle, we both knew that we were overdressed for the outing. The High Desert, with wind gusts of nearly 400 mph, was a rather chilly 50 degrees below zero, so we had worn parkas, lined jeans, and emus. All at the start of June!

OK, we were really in sweatshirts, jeans and sneakers, but, still, with no wind and a cheery sun hovering in the sky, we were suddenly overheated.

"We need to go shopping for short-sleeved shirts," Laureen stated, unequivocally.

Wow, shopping. That was a surprise.

Wrightwood has a pretty interesting history, as do most places to which we travel, once you dig into the past.

This beautiful town, snuggled into a long valley on the north side of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the epitome of human ingenuity.

In the 19th century, the area was utilized for cattle ranches started by two brothers, Nathan and Truman Swarthout. In fact, the valley in which Wrightwood is now located is the Swarthout Valley, aptly named after the two brother ranchers.

Later, a man by the name of Sumner Wright — I think there’s a clue here — ended up owning the largest ranch in the wooded area. Wright saw the future of this haven of tall trees and cool temperatures, and began breaking up the ranch into commercial and residential lots. Soon, people were coming from all over Southern California to escape the heat and crowds from "down the hill."

By the early 1920s, a town had formed, and more and more people were flocking to Swarthout Valley. A boom was beginning. Soon, people who loved snow skiing saw a perfect opportunity on the steep north sides of the San Gabriels. Big Pines Park was developed into a ski resort in 1924. This area, originally, was part of a Los Angeles County park.

From there, the popularity flourished and the area nearly won the chance to host the 1932 Winter Olympics. There was a big campaign, especially since Los Angeles was hosting the Summer Olympic Games.

But it wasn’t meant to be. The Olympic committee didn’t believe the area could support all that was needed to be the host of such a worldwide event.

The winner for the 1932 Winter Olympics was Lake Placid. Wait, New Yorkers? I mean, really. Who wouldn’t rather be in California? They already had the best pizza and hot dogs. Then they stole our Olympics? Don’t get me started on New York.

Anyway, Big Pines Park changed its name to the Blue Ridge Ski Area and then, eventually, to the more familiar Mountain High Ski Resort. This ski area in the Swarthout Valley is one of the oldest ski areas in the United States. Who’d’ve thunk it?

We found a couple of shirts (alas, shopping never ceases in my world) and wandered about the town, enjoying the solitude.

A visit to the Veterans Memorial on Evergreen Road offered an emotional moment. A beautifully carved memorial stands proudly at the entrance, and the serene setting behind it offers the visitor, or local, a chance to thank all those who have served our country — past, present and future.

Towering pine trees line the streets and fill the mountainsides. Jeffery, Douglas fir, sugar, ponderosa, Coulter, black oak, and many more pines are there to enjoy. It’s a veritable cornucopia of pine trees. Our favorite is the Jeffery pine. If you stick your nose into the bark, there is a slight aroma of vanilla. Of course, you want to do that on the sly, when no one is looking.

Off of Pine Street is a skate park, and the Hollis M. Stewart Children’s Park. A great place to picnic while the kids run around like crazy, having fun.

Wrightwood is so close to the High Desert. It’s truly worth the trip, no matter the time of year.

According to a longtime resident by the name of Denice, "Wrightwood is one of those places people love to visit during any season. The winter for the skiing and sledding, and the rest of the year to hike, bike or just to walk around and relax in our beautiful weather."

And Wrightwood is open! Get thee behind us, COVID-19!

"Soon, we’ll be seeing people visiting from all over Southern California again after the virus," Denice said. "On a typical weekend, there are huge crowds enjoying themselves. My husband and I have lived here 30 years, and we love it."

Loving Wrightwood is easy to understand. For a day, a few days or living there permanently, it is one of our favorite places to visit. From the desert to the mountains in about half an hour? C’mon, that’s the best of both worlds.

I don’t even know what that truly means, but a trip to Swarthout Valley is a must.

