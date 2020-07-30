What do you know about advance directives and end-of-life planning? When I ask this question, many tell me they have completed a will (for property) and have thought about their funeral arrangements.

While these are important parts of end-of-life planning, they aren’t quite the answer I am looking for.

Think about your life as a novel. Writing wills and making funeral arrangements are like the novel’s epilogue. What I want to know about is the final chapter – the plan for what will happen when you are near death. An advance directive should be seen as the outline of the final chapter in your life’s story.

An advanced directive is a legal document that tells families and health care providers about the type of medical treatment you want to receive in the event that you are not able to make or communicate decisions about your health care.

Although health care providers mostly discuss advance directives with older patients, in theory all adults should consider creating one. Younger adults are not always immune to serious illness or death.

Typically, there are two parts to an advance directive; however, I think there should be a third part, and I hope to make the case for it.

The first part of an advance directive is the health care power of attorney. A health care power of attorney is a formal document in which you appoint at least one person to act as your spokesperson in the event that you are not able to make your own health care decisions.

A health care power of attorney generally doesn’t take effect unless you are considered mentally unable to make decisions about your health care. Please choose your representative carefully. He or she should be a person to whom you can openly express your wishes/preferences, and who will carry out your wishes (even if he or she doesn’t agree with them personally).

The second part of an advance directive is a different document that describes your specific health care preferences/wishes. A common example is a living will. In it you can specify which life-prolonging treatments you want (or don’t want) to receive. It is important to read the document carefully, as it may only take effect when you are at the end of your life.

The language defining what is end-of-life can vary from state to state. In California, you are asked to decide if you want prolonging treatments in the event that (1) You have an incurable and irreversible condition that will result in death within a relatively short time, (2) You become unconscious and, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, you will not regain consciousness, or (3) the likely risks and burdens of treatment would outweigh the expected benefits.

The challenge with the living will is that the definition for end-of-life is vague. With advances in medical care, it is harder for doctors to predict when people will die.

Sometimes we think people are close to death, but then they unexpectedly recover. Sometimes people may experience a slow decline in their health and physical ability before they die. So when and how do you know which treatments to accept or reject? You may have observed this with friends and family members.

Moreover, people can have different views of what end-of-life means for them. Your religion, personal values and perspective on life heavily influence how you might define end-of-life. In my personal opinion the third item of the advanced directive should be either a written letter or a discussion with your healthcare provider/loved ones about what end-of-life means to you.

This is not a perfect analogy, but think about defining the end of your life as if you were playing the slots at a casino. You place a calculated bet on the game hoping that you win. But soon enough you will have either a string of losses or wins that are smaller than your bets.

At some point, you may have to decide – do you stay in the game until all the chips are gone, or do you cut your losses and walk away? At what point do you make that decision?

The chips represent your quality of life and the slot represents life-prolonging medical treatments. At the beginning, you may accept certain medical treatments that may adversely affect your quality of life in the hopes of living longer. But at some point, the life prolonging treatments may not work well, or negatively impact your quality of life. Then your family and health care providers might have to decide: Should you continue to receive the treatments until the very end, or should you shift the focus of your care toward maximizing your quality of life?

It is much easier for families and healthcare providers to make the right decisions if they know what is important to the person at the end of their life.

A lot of people tell me they don’t want to be a burden on their loved ones. But what may be a burden to you may not be a burden to your loved ones. It is important to try to be as specific as you can about what you consider to be burdensome and what gives you a good quality of life.

It is equally important to talk about these issues with your loved ones and health care providers so everyone is on the same page.

Helpful resources: The Conversation Project, www.TheConversationProject.org and Prepare for Your Care. www.PrepareForYourCare.gov.