How much do you know about your dog’s teeth? Do you know they can be a clue to health issues your dog may have? Let’s look inside your dog’s mouth.

Breath

It’s not normal for your dog’s breath to knock you unconscious. As with humans, bad breath in your dog is an indication of something amiss in his mouth, lungs or organs.

Canine bad breath is usually caused by dental or gum disease, often the result of a build-up of plaque and tartar. Just as some dogs have chronic ear problems, certain dogs — especially smaller breeds — are prone to dental difficulties. Regular veterinary care can nip these kinds of problems in the bud with professional dental cleanings when needed.

Periodontal disease can also cause bad breath, so watch for signs like red, bleeding, or recessed gums.

Bad breath can also be a sign of a more serious illness. Unusually sweet or fruity breath could indicate diabetes. Breath that smells like urine or ammonia can be a sign of kidney disease. Foul breath with vomiting, lack of appetite and yellow-tinged corneas or gums could signal a liver problem.

If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Tooth Damage or Misalignment

You may sometimes find a loose tooth in your adult dog’s mouth. This is commonly the result of injury or gum loss due to advanced periodontal disease. It may also be a sign of illness. Regardless, a loose tooth will not fix itself; most often, your vet will suggest extraction.

A dog’s adult teeth can also be crooked or misaligned. Some misalignments can be skeletal, the result of an abnormal jaw length. On the other hand, a dental malposition is when teeth are out of normal alignment due to their position in the mouth. This can result in your pup having problems eating or drinking, or soft tissue damage if a tooth is rubbing against it.

If you notice anything like this, contact your vet, who may recommend a veterinary dentist.

Many people wonder if dogs get cavities. Not usually. This can be attributed to a dog’s diet (not that much sugar), the type of canine-mouth bacteria and the shape of a dog’s teeth.

Injuries

It’s easy for a small dog to chip or break a tooth, quite simply because their teeth are smaller and more fragile. For larger breeds, tooth damage is more often the result of trauma such as a fractured jaw. Some dogs also tend to chew on extremely hard objects like rocks, which can result in painful exposure of the root and tooth death.

Any of these types of injuries or problems should send you to your vet.

Cancer

Dogs can in fact develop oral cancer, which is very aggressive and, if left untreated, can quickly spread throughout the body.

Watch for things in your dog’s mouth like abnormal swelling or lumps, or unusually dark tissue, which demand an immediate veterinary visit. Many oral cancers have a fairly good prognosis if caught early.

It’s up to us as pet parents to pay attention to our dog’s mouths. Being vigilant can tell us a lot about our pups, and can prevent serious problems down the road.

Joan Merriam lives in Northern California with her Golden Retriever, Joey; her Maine Coon cat, Indy; and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever, Casey, in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com.