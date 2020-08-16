According to Rhea Frances Tetley, volunteer-extraordinaire for the Crestline Chamber of Commerce Visitor Bureau, the best fishing anywhere locally is at Lake Gregory.

"Do you like to fish?" Tetley asked, as Laureen and I spent a lazy Saturday in the small mountain community of Crestline. We had stopped in to visit the Welcome Center, situated alongside the cool blue waters of Lake Gregory.

"I love fishing," I said.

I knew it was coming. Laureen pivoted slowly, and gave that loving gaze only a spouse could give, which really meant: "What? The only fishing you do is at our local supermarket."

That really wouldn’t be completely accurate though. I knew, from previous trips to Crestline, that Goodwin & Sons Market, located on Lake Gregory Drive, boasts a pretty good fish selection. It was so easy, too. Walk in, go to the meat counter, pick out a fish, have the butcher wrap it up, go to the checkout counter and voila: You have caught your fish.

So much easier and cleaner, too. Of course, I can think of a few restaurants that also have a good selection. Plus they cook it for you.

"What sort of fish are in Lake Gregory?" I asked.

Tetley, who wore a blinking light contraption around her head to celebrate the Fourth of July, explained that the most common fish found in the lake were Rainbow trout, Largemouth bass and the common carp.

"Families love to come up from down the hill to visit the lake," Tetley said.

It should be noted that when the town is located a little over 4,500 feet above sea level in the San Bernardino Mountains, any other place is "down the hill." Anyone living in the mountains or High Desert knows what down the hill really means.

"Mabel, here comes those flatlanders from down the hill. Lock the doors!"

Looking out across the lake, it was easy to see why people enjoy the crisp mountain air, thousands of pine trees, singing birds, quacking ducks and small crowds.

It was an idyllic spot to stand on the shores of Lake Gregory, toss in a line and hope you catch a huge Rainbow trout or maybe even a common carp, but they are so – how do I say this? Oh, yes — common.

"We get over 100,000 people coming up every year — no matter the season," Tetley said.

And that number doesn’t include the huge public celebration for Jamboree Days, which draws over 60,000 people during a multi-day event that usually occurs in July of each year.

Jamboree Days were canceled this year due to COVID-19. The Chamber of Commerce, and the rest of the town, believe it will be better and bigger in the summer of 2021.

Not only is Tetley the hostess with the mostest at the visitor bureau, she is also intimately involved with the local historical society.

And she knows her stuff.

The original name of Crestline was Houston Flat. The area was developed by Arthur Gregory Sr., a citrus grower from the city of Redlands during the early 1900s. At a place called the Valley of the Moon, he built a sawmill to make wooden boxes to ship his citrus to various parts of the country.

Arthur Gregory was a genius when it came to finding and keeping water available for all purposes – be it agricultural or for human habitation.

In 1937, a grant from the Works Progress Administration was given to dam the east and west forks of the Houston Creek, which ran through the mountain valley. A reservoir was to be created that would later become Lake Gregory.

Wonder who it was named after?

Problem was, the government grant ran out of funds before completion of the reservoir. But, along came Gregory, who financed the remainder of the dam by lending money to the newly formed water district.

The rest is history. When the reservoir was completed, the experts believed it would take three years to fill up. Nature decided that was too long, though. Heavy rains descended from the heavens, filling the reservoir in three days. It happened so quickly, that there is a local legend claiming that lots of lost construction equipment lie at the bottom of the lake.

Not sure of the validity of that claim, but let’s just go with it. Everyone loves folklore.

Laureen noticed a myriad of old photographs and memorabilia in the rather large office of the visitor bureau. Many detailed movies that were filmed in the Crestline area.

"Oh, we’ve had a great number of movies, or parts of them, shot on location here," Tetley told us. "There was ‘The Parent Trap’ (1998), ‘Next’ (2007), ‘Kissing Darkness’ (2014), and dozens more. Even a couple of scenes from ‘Gone With the Wind’ (1939) were shot here."

Driving around the lake and in the village of Crestline, it was easy to understand why film crews flock to the rugged mountains for the quaint feel of the area. We loved it – but we love most mountain communities.

"Don’t you just love the mountains?" I asked.

"We both do," Laureen replied as she snapped a photo of something outside the passenger window.

"I just wanted to hear you say it. I always say it."

"You say a lot of things."

And they are always spot on.

We stopped at the Club San Moritz for a flute of Blanc De Blancs Le Mesnil-Sur-Oger and a slab of Bleu d’Auvergne. I told the valet to be careful with our new Maserati.

OK, we don’t have a new Maserati, and we didn’t have French champagne and cheese at the Club San Moritz. But the name begged for this description – and come on, Blanc de Blanc is just fun to say.

Club San Moritz was built in 1950, after the first country club, which was located in the Valley of the Moon, burned down under mysterious circumstances.

Hmm, another mystery in mountains I may soon have to investigate. But that will have to be another byway.

The large log structure was built along the lines of a Tyrolean-styled clubhouse. I have no idea what a Tyrolean-styled clubhouse is supposed to look like, and didn’t bother to research it. But I didn’t need to. The architecture of the place is so awesome to behold.

I expected to see the Von Trapp family come skipping down the wide, covered patios.

The club is now operated by the San Bernardino County Parks Department.

According to an anonymous source – that sounds so cool — the long-term contracts from the previous concessionaire came to an abrupt halt at the beginning of 2020. That is when the county stepped in. At this time, the club is open for all sorts of venues, but, unfortunately, all activities must be outside on the grounds of the San Moritz.

The county plans to continue managing the venue, while hoping to find a private company to take over running the facility in the near future.

"We’re really starting from scratch, getting everything just right for the public," my source said. "Of course, safety for all events is our first thought."

We found this so disheartening. The Club San Moritz is gorgeous, but also rustic with an old-world charm. In fact, the venue hosted the wedding for our daughter, Erica, and son-in-law Brandon. Well, it didn’t host the wedding; a big fat check from Laureen and I hosted it. Still, it was a beautiful place that will always provide fond memories of that happy day.

We walked around the grounds. Swung on a tire swing. Looked out into the lake, watched families cast fishing lines and just enjoyed the beauty of the woods surrounding the San Moritz.

Perhaps you should too?

Visit https://parks.sbcounty.gov/park/lake-gregory-regional-park/ for more information.

Contact John R. Beyer at BeyersByways@gmail.com.