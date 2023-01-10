Mary Caldwell

1919-2023
A graveside service will be held at the West Side District Cemetery on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:00am for Taft resident Mary Louise Caldwell, 103. Pastor John Getty will officiate at the service.
Mrs. Caldwell was born to R. Victor and Celia Bates Flowers in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on April 24, 1919. She graduated from Latrobe High School in 1937 and received her Bachelor’s degree from Muskingum College, New Concord, Ohio in 1941. She taught High School English and French for nine years in Ohio and Pennsylvania before moving to California. Her late husband, Donald, worked for Standard Oil Co. and she had worked in the office at West Side District Hospital for several years. They operated the Mode O’Day Dress Shop on Center St. Later on, she became a charter member of the newly-formed Hospital Auxiliary for 21 years until the hospital closed in 2004. She was a past member of the order of the Eastern Star, Taft Rebekahs and the AAUW. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Elder. In 1992 she was chosen Citizen of the Year by Taft Rotary. She travelled to the British Isles, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Israel.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Caldwell in 1976 and is survived by her daughter, Martha Throckmorton and her son John Caldwell and three grandchildren Grace, David and Johnny.
In Liew of Flowers, donations may be made to favorite charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.