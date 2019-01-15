California State Senator Shannon Grove, who represents Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties, was selected as the Republican State Senate leader Tuesday.

Grove was selected unanimously by Republican members of the California State Senate. She will succeed Patricia Bates in the role.

Im thankful for God’s favor and for the trust my Senate colleagues have placed in me https://t.co/LtK6fwvdNy

— Senator Shannon Grove (@shannongrove) January 16, 2019

In the 2018 general election, Grove beat Ruth Musser-Lopez for the District 16 seat replacing Jean Fuller, who was the Republican leader before Bates.

Grove, first elected to the California State Assembly in 2010 as the first female veteran to serve in the California State Legislature, will be the third woman to lead the Senate Republican Caucus.

