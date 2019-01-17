She was picked from field of three to fill vacancy

Stacy Falgout was appointed to the Taft City School District Board of Education Wednesday night.

She was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the passing of longtime board member Dee Goodwin, who passed in early December.

Falgout, currently the dean of instruction for the West Kern Adult School, was appointed on a 4-0 vote by the Board.

She was chosen from a field of three applicants at a short special meeting just prior to the Board's regular meeting.

The others were former Taft City Councilmember Renee Hill and retired school teacher Melinda Turner.

Board members said it was a close call.

"All of you have excellent qualifications," Mike McCormick said before making the recommendation that Falgout get the appointment.

"Stacy has a lot of the qualifications were are looking for," Board member Les Clark Jr. said.

"I liked all three of you."

In addition to her position with WKAE, Falgout holds an advisory position on the WKAEN working to develop career pathways involving the network, Taft Union High School and Taft College and is on several advisory committees for Taft College.

She has a 25-year career in education and is also a former director of education at the City of Taft's Modified Community Correctional facility.