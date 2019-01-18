Training will help them care for animals or be docents for zoo exhibits

The California Living Museum is seeking volunteers to help guide the public through the zoo.

The seven-week Docent/Biofact Docent training course at the California Living Museum CALM is scheduled, each Saturday, February 23 through April 6; from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (at the zoo). If you love wildlife, nature, children, and sharing information about CALM with thousands of people, then we need you. There is no cost for the course; however, Docents must submit to fingerprinting and a T.B. test at their expense. Deadline to apply is February 16, by 4 p.m.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Program training classes are scheduled March 23 and 24, from 2-4 p.m. at the zoo. Volunteers assist Animal Keepers in CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and will learn how to care for more than 800 injured and orphaned animals that come to the facility each year. A $20 materials fee will be charged for the rehabilitation class. Deadline to apply is March 16, by 4 p.m.

If the ocean is of interest to you, the California Coast Room Interpreter training class is scheduled April 13, from 2-4 p.m., at the zoo. As with the Docents, CCR Interpreters must submit to fingerprinting and a T.B. test at their expense. Deadline to apply is April 6, by 4 p.m.

Docents, Wildlife Rehabilitation Program volunteers and California Coast Room Interpreters must be at least 18 years old. Biofact Docents must be at least 15 years old.

All the programs are rewarding experiences and vital to the success of the zoo. All attendees are required to provide a yearly commitment to the program and there is a minimum time requirement of four hours a month for all three programs.

Applications (which include additional information) may be downloaded from the CALM website: calmzoo.org or picked up at the zoo.

For more information, call CALM at 661-872-2256.