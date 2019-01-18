People can make comments or complaints at February meeting or submit them in writing prior to meeting

If you think Taft Area Transit should offer a service that's not available or have a complaint about current service, you have a chance to speak up at a public meeting on unmet transit needs coming up next month.

The City of Taft will be hosting a public meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the Civic Center , 209 E. Kern St.

A light lunch will be served.

If you can't make it to the meeting, you can send written comments to Christy Lowe, administrative technician, City of taft, 209 East Kern St. Taft Ca 93268.

you can email comments to clowe@cityoftaft.org of call 763-1222.

Deadline for written, telephone or email comments is Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.