Rural crimes detectives still looking for suspect

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit is looking for the suspect who stole a portable generator from an oil lease in the Maricopa area.

The generator was later recovered a short distance away in the 600 block of Hazelton, but the suspect is still at large.

The RCIU reported a suspect driving a white Ford F150 pickup took the generator between 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 2:30 a.m on Jan. 5.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or suspect vehicle in this case, contact Detective Casey Brunsell at 661-392-6093 or BrunsellC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00002137