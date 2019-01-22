Victims were in pickup that crashed into disabled vacuum truck on Highway 166

A Maricopa man was killed and a Taft man was injured when a pickup slammed into the side of a disabled vacuum truck stopped across both lanes of Highway 166 east of Basic School Road early Tuesday.

The crash happened despite the efforts of the vacuum truck driver to warn oncoming traffic, California Highway patrol Spokesman Adam Taylor said.

Taylor said a KVS vacuum truck was westbound on Highway 166 about midway between Basic School Road and Old River Road at about 4:30 a.m. when he realized he missed his turn.

The driver was in the middle of making a U-turn when an airline to the rear trailer failed.

That caused the truck's brakes to lock up.

The driver, whose name and identity was not immediately available, immediately set up cones and reflective triangles to warn oncoming traffic, Taylor said.

About 15 minutes after the truck became disabled, the driver was on the west side of the truck trying to warn traffic when a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driven by the victim approached in the eastbound lanes.

The vacuum truck driver tried unsuccessfully to warn the other driver, Taylor said.

"The truck driver went out into the eastbound lanes to wave down the pickup to the point where he was going to get hit so he jumped out of the way.

The pickup went under the vacuum tank.

The driver, a 47-year-old Maricopa man whose name was not released, was killed in the crash.

A passenger, Jacob Johnson, 25, of Taft, suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Kern Medical by ground ambulance.

Taylor said CHP commercial vehicle inspectors are examining the vacuum truck to find out why the air line failed.

The crash blocked the road until about 8:30 a.m, Taylor said, but traffic was able to get through on the shoulder.