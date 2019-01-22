Maricopa man was driving pickup that hit disabled tanker

The man killed in a vehicle accident on Highway 166 early Tuesday has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner as Kenny Brian Robbins, 47, of Maricopa.

Robbins was the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup that collided with the tank of a vacuum truck that had become disabled and was blocking both lanes of Highway 166 about two miles east of Basic School, the California Highway patrol said.

A passenger in Robbins' pickup, Jacob Johnson, 25, of Taft, suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Kern Medical by ground ambulance.