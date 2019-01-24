Students were screened on October About 100 getting treatments

Taft Union High School has partnered with California Resources Corporation (CRC), Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and the California Teachers Association (CTA) to host a free dental mobile clinic providing much-needed dental services to up to 100 low-income Taft Union High School students between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. This is the second year of a three-year partnership in the Taft region. This dental clinic will also provide Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC residents with clinical experience.

More than 700 students were screened in early October and found 9.5 percent of Taft Union High students in severe need of immediate dental care and another 48.5 percent with initial visible signs of dental cares, according to a news release from CRC and USC.

TUHSD Superintendent Blanca Cavazos said CRC's support is a big help to the the health of the District's students.

"Without this funding we couldn't offer this to all of our students," she said Tuesday evening.

Taft Union School Nurse Mallory Peters updated the TUHS District Board of Trustees on the project Tuesday night.

She said students were categorized according to need and their parents contacted for consent.

About 60 had responded by Tuesday, she said, and robocalls fewer being made to other parents to complete the consent process.

The large specially built trailers arrived Wednesday and are parked in the lot next to Mullen Gymnasium.

Examination and treatment starts Friday and students will be called from their classes for their appointments.

A special event is being planned for Saturday with an invitation to parents.

There is also a VIP tour with CRC President and CEO Todd Stevens, Dr. Roseann Morgan from USC and Amanda carter, president of the Taft Elementary Teachers Association from 10:30 a.m. to noon.