Sheriff's search and rescue team en route to scene on Gardner Field Road

A car was discovered almost completely submerged in the California Aqueduct east of Taft Friday morning.

It is unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.

Divers from the Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team have been dispatched to check for victims and to hook the vehicle up to a tow truck.

A passerby reported the incident about 7:15 a.m.

The car, a Hyundai Accent, is located near the west bank of the aqueduct on the south side of Gardner Field Road.

Only a portion of the trunk and rear bumper of the car is visible

California Highway Patrol officers said it is a passenger car registered in the Los Angeles area.

It has not been reported stolen.