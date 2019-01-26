City now looking for new drive-though businesses for two sites

Talk of new businesses coming to Taft is something that comes and goes.

Now, fast-food franchises are once again the hot topic.

The City of Taft is marketing two potential sites for drive-though restaurants.

Director of Planning and Community Development Mark Staples will be attending and International Council of Shopping Centers (ISCS) mini-convention in Monterey in March to seek potential builders for town projects.

One is long-vacant pad on Kern Street in the Albertson's Shopping Center and the new Dollar General project, which is expected to start construction in the coming weeks, will include pad suitable for a drive-though at the northeast corner of Front and South Tenth streets next to the store.

City officials have declined to name any potential builders until a deal is finalized.

City officials and the Taft Chamber of Commerce each year attend a larger ICSC conference held in southern California to market the city and the Monterey convention is a smaller version of the fall ISC conference, city officials say.