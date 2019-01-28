Police say two men spring into action after they saw suspects break into Jack's Flower Shop and prevent 'significant loss'

Taft Police said two homeless men became crime stoppers when they thwarted a burglary in progress in downtown early Monday and saved a business owner a lot of money.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the men saw two suspects were in the park area at Fifth Street Plaza just off center Street when they saw too men lurking around the front of Jack's Flower Shop at 430 Center Street.

The suspects then broke the glass in the front door and entered the building.

"One of the men yelled 'Go call the cops' and watched the men go inside," Beilby said.

When they exited the building, one was holding a cash register, the second witness then ran towards the suspects, who roped the cash register and fled. The two men then stood by until officers arrived.

The cash register had cash in it.

"If it wasn't for them there would have been a significant loss. With their assistance, we were able to recover the entire loss and the only loss was the broken glass," Beilby said.

Beilby said the men aren't being identified for their own safety and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The suspects were described as white males standing 5-10 to six feet tall of average build. One was wearing skinny jeans and both had their faces covered, one with a bandana and the other with something similar to a stocking mask.