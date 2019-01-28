Injuries in Sunday night accident described as minor

Two people were taken to Kern Medical for treatment after a two-car collision at Highway 119 and Cedar Street Sunday evening.

Kern County Firefighters said there were four people in a Ford Focus and one in a Nissan Sentra that collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Sentra and one person from the Focus were transported by Hall Ambulance. Their injuries were described as minor.

Names of the people involved were not immediately available.

|The crash blocked Cedar on the west side of the intersection for more than an hour, but traffic was able to get through on Highway 119.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.