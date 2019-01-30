It's a chance for constituents to share concerns on important issues, current events and discuss matters regarding federal government agencies

Congressman Kevin McCarthy has announced his February staff mobile offices in communities across the 23rd Congressional District.

Taft's mobile office hours will be held at the Taft Chamber of Commerce, 400 Kern Street Wednesday Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A staff member from McCarthy’s office hosts each mobile office held throughout California’s 23rd Congressional District. This time provides an opportunity for constituents in the local community to conveniently visit and share concerns on important issues, current events and discuss casework matters regarding problems with federal government agencies. McCarthy’s field representatives will meet with constituents at each location.