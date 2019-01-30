Bakersfield truck driver gets 5 years. Taft resident got 10 years in 2018

A Bakersfield truck driver involved in an interstate drug trafficking operation with a Mexican national who was living in Taft, has been sentenced to five-year federal prison term.

Darrell Jennings, 51, and Mario Alvarez-Muniz, aka Cirilio Cardenas-Alvarez, 50, a citizen of Mexico and former resident of Taft, both pled guilty to the drug trafficking charge.

Alvarez-Muniz was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison in January 2018.

According to the United States Attorney, Jennings, who ran a Moreno-based trucking company, and Alvarez-Muniz, a self-employed tow truck driver, was a long-time distributer of drugs to the Pacific Northwest and Midwest that he obtained from Mexico and Guatemala.

Alvarez-Muniz was arrested in Bakersfield after delivering two pounds of methamphetamine during an undercover drug transaction and orchestrating a shipment of six kilograms of heroin and 11 kilograms of cocaine to Chicago; the drugs destined for Chicago were seized in Bakersfield. At the time of his arrest, Alvarez-Muniz was on probation for a prior felony drug conviction.

According to court documents, Jennings assisted Mario Alvarez-Muniz, 50, of Taft, in transporting 6 kilograms of heroin and 11 kilograms of cocaine destined for Chicago.





