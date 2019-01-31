Highway 166 closed east of Maricopa

Heavy rains hit the Taft area Thursday morning, causing minor street flooding in town but bigger problems in the outlying areas.

The area is under a flood advisory until 12:15 p.m.

The automated weather station in Taft is offline, but a National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford said radar estimates show the Taft area got anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain between 6 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m. Caltrans closed Highway 166 from Old River Road to Maricopa.

Earlier, the California Highway Patrol reported flooding on Highway 33 at Lerdo Highway and requested Caltrans to put up signs to warn motorists of the hazard.

The rain should continue into the afternoon and end by evening --but only for a short time.

More rain is expected by Friday night continuing into Saturday with a chance of showers continuing on Sunday.