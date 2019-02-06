Deputies, police surround 400 block of Center . One has warrant for his arrest

Two men were detained by heavily armed Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies on the 400 block of Center Street Wednesday afternoon.

law enforcement sources said one of the men has a warrant for his arrest and had made threats to harm law enforcement officers.

Deputies and police, some armed with handguns, others with assault rifles, took up positions on center from Fourth to Fifth street shortly after 3 p.m. and waited for the men to leave a business.

When they did, the officers took them down at gunpoint, handcuffed them and searched them, and two motorcycles parked in front of the store.

Both men were taken away in handcuffs.

This is a developing story.

