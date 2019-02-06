CHP says Taft woman almost collided with fire trucks before hitting car driven by Bakersield man

A Taft woman is facing felony drunk driving charges after a head-on collision on Highway 119 in Dustin Acres Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspected drunk driver nearly collided with two Kern County Fire Department engines before striking an oncoming sedan.

CHP officers were already responding to a report of a wrong way driver in the area when the crash occurred at 6:33 p.m. at Dustin Acres Road.

The CHP said Louise Allen, 67, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane approaching oncoming traffic.

The two eastbound fire engines were able to get out of her way, the CHP said, but another driver, identified as 41 year old Humberto Vazquez Jr of Bakersfield, could not. Allen's Buick Lacrosse collided head-on with Vasquez' Honda Civic.

Both Allen and Vasquez were taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment.

Vasquez' injuries were described as major, and the CHP said Allen suffered only minor injuries.

She was later booked into Kern County Jail on one count of felony drunk driving causing injury.

Her bail is set at $10,000, according to the Sheriff's website.