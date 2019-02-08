Taft Police, West Side Health Care District to get hot chocolate, inspiration

TUHS AVID seniors will be hosting an appreciation day for local first responders as a part of their AVID Senior Project.

On Saturday, February 23, Nicholas Vargas and Mariah Nevarez will be hosting the event, serving hot chocolate with inspirational quotes at the Taft Police Department from 8-10AM, then at the West Side Health Care District from 11AM to 2PM.

For more information, email 202902@taftunion.org or 202742@taftunion.org.