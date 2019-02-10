Alcantar-Lopez was wanted in connection with home invasion, kidnapping

A felony warrant suspect who has been on the run since he skipped bail in June 2018 was captured last night after a foot chase and hour-long search with a K9 and helicopter.

Eduardo Alcantar-Lopez had been sought by Taft Police since he skipped bail in June and last night police got a tip that led to the arrest.

Even after Alcantar-Lopez was found he initially eluded officers who had the car he was in surrounded and then fought with police, deputies and the K9 before he was subdued and taken into custody.

Taft Police Sgt. Shad Swanson said officers received about the location of Alcantar-Lopez, who had a $225,000 felony arrest warrant stemming from a home invasion robbery that occurred last May.

About 11 p.m., police were conducting surveillance in the area Alcantar-Lopez was believed to be when a vehicle left the area.

Officers followed it to the Fastrip at Tenth and Kern.

Two men got out and went inside the convenience store.

Swanson said officers went inside and Alcantar was not there.

Other officers surrounded the car.

As they watched the vehicle and saw movement in it.

Officers and Deputies attempted to call him out of the vehicle at gunpoint, Swanson said.

After about 10 minutes, the suspect got out and then ran past officers and deputies and across Kern Street where he climbed a fence end entered the large West Kern Water District yard with officers giving chase.

Police set up a perimeter around the facility and started a search with the K9 and helicopter orbiting above.

After about an hour, he was found near the northeast corner hiding under a trailer.

He fought for several minutes with three officers and the K9 before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to Kern Medical for treatment before being booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility.

In addition to the warrant he now faces a felony charge of resisting arrest.

The warrant charges him with robbery, burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and making threats with the intent to terrorize.

Those charges stem from a May 2018 case where Alcantar-Lopez and another man, Jose DeJesus Mota, 21, are accused of breaking into a home on the 200 block of San Emidio. Where they assaulted a man, then forcing him to drive at knife point to the nearby Chase Bank, where they told him to take money from his bank account.

The victim told bank employees what was happening and they called police.

Mota was arrested nearby, but Alcantar-Lopez eluded arrest until the next day.