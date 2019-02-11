Moderate to heavy rains expected Wednesday and Wednesday night

Taft is going from freezing to possible flooding.

The Taft area and entire San Joaquin Valley are under a flash flood watch that will be in effect Tuesday night through Thursday.

Another round of moderate to heavy rain is expected to hit the area and, with the ground already saturated from recent rains, flooding is a distinct possibility.

Making matters worse, Sunday's cold storm dropped snow to very low levels in the San Emigdio Range south of Highway 166 and the next storm is a warm one, so snowmelt will be added to the runoff from the rain.

Another freeze warning is in effect for the area starting Monday at midnight and continuing through Tuesday at 9 a.m.

By Tuesday night, a warm weather system will be moving into the area with a slight chance of showers by late night.

Showers are likely on and off Wednesday and Wednesday night. Taft could see another half inch of rain with nuisance street flooding possible in town,

There will be a chance of showers through the end of the week and Wednesday night and Thursday could be blustery with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.