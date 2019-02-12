Two Maricopa residents suffer major injuries

Two Maricopa residents suffered major injuries in a traffic accident north of McKittrick Monday afternoon.

Two Taft residents in the same car suffered minor injuries and a fifth person in a second car escaped without injury.

The California Highway Patrol said excessive speed and unsafe passing were factors in the crash that took place on Highway 33 just north of Lokern road about 4:40 p.m.

The CHP said Daniel Sanchez Calletano, 20 of Maricopa was driving a 2005 Ford Escape southbound on the highway behind a line of traffic at moving at about 65 miles per hour.

Calletano went into the northbound lanes to pass but had insufficient clearance, CHP officer Adam Taylor said.

Calletano turned to his left to avoid a head-on collision and lost control of his vehicle, striking one of the cars he was trying to pass, a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Carlos Salazar Gonzalez, 27, of Santa Maria.

Gonzalez’ vehicle spun out of control and ended up in a ditch west of the highway.

Gonzalez was not injured, but Calletano and a passenger, Naida Lopez Primo, 23 of Maricopa, suffered major injuries and both were flown to Kern Medical for treatment.

Two other passengers in the Ford suffered minor injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to Kern medical.

They were identified as Pedro Roque, 53, and Daniel Ventura, 25, both from Taft.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

" If you are going to pass, make sure it is in a safe and legal place to do so with no oncoming traffic, Taylor said.

He said the speed limit on a two-lane highway is 55 miles per hour even when passing.