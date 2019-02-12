Christpher Newton pleads no contest to hit and run, assault charges

A Taft man was sentenced to a year in jail for trying to run over two people in South Taft in January.

Christopher Michael Newton, 37, took a plea deal and pleaded no contest to felony hit and run, a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Newton tried twice to run over a couple walking on the 400 block of Asher Avenue.

On the second try, he crashed his pickup into a retaining wall in front of a house and fled on foot.

He was arrested several blocks away after a 30-minute search.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene.

Newton has been in custody since his arrest.

He was given credit for 76 days time served and good behavior.

His anticipated release date is July 2, according to the Kern County Jail website.

In addition to the jail time Newton was ordered to pay $440 in fines.