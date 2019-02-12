Congressman says "wasteful high-speed rail project is finally arriving at its deserved destination – extinction"

Congressman Kevin McCarthy applauded California Governor Gavin Newsom’s intention to end the California high-speed rail project from the Bay Area to Southern California.

McCarthy said Newsom's announcement confirms "what many Californians knew already: with no business plan and no funding, this project is, and has been, a boondoggle to taxpayers"

McCarthy released the following statement:

“I’m glad to see California’s ineffective and wasteful high-speed rail project is finally arriving at its deserved destination – extinction. For years, I joined Californians across our state in urging former Governor Brown and the California State Legislature to stop this wasteful boondoggle, and I applaud that Governor Newsom has taken a prudent and objective reassessment of this project. The project has been half-baked since its inception, and Californians have been misled about the ever-growing costs at every turn.

“I look forward to working with Governor Newsom and federal officials in the coming weeks to best mitigate what has already been wasted on high-speed rail due to the previous Administration.”