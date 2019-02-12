The $2,000 scholarship is available to Siskiyou County students who plan to major in music in college. Those eligible include Siskiyou County high school graduates going to a two or four year college as well as College of the Siskiyous music major students, including those who transfer to a four year college.

MOUNT SHASTA – Applications for Music by the Mountain’s Carol Medrano Memorial Scholarship are now available online at musicbythemountain.org.

The $2,000 scholarship is available to Siskiyou County students who plan to major in music in college. Those eligible include Siskiyou County high school graduates going to a two or four year college as well as College of the Siskiyous music major students, including those who transfer to a four year college.

Medrano passed away in 2016. She was a passionate supporter of classical music and musicians in the area, according to a press release. Adept at organizing school outreach programs all over Siskiyou County, Medrano was as a former board member of both Music By the Mountain and Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts.

The 2017 recipient was Yreka High School graduate Jakob Turner. Jason Holmquist, a graduate of Mount Shasta High School received the scholarship in 2018. Both are currently continuing their music educations.

Music by the Mountain has been accepting donations to the scholarship fund since Fall of 2016 and continues to accept donations on their website. Scholarship funds are divided into two payments - $1.000 in the fall and $1,000 in the spring.

Applications may be mailed to Music By the Mountain, P.O. Box 272, Mount Shasta, CA 96067. The deadline to submit is March 30 and the chosen applicant will be notified in May.

Music by the Mountain is a local non-profit organization committed to bringing extraordinary classical musicians to the Mount Shasta community and providing educational outreach for children and students of all ages.