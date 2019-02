Fire breaks out in rear of house on Van Buren Street

Fire burned a motor home and shed in Ford City Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 3:30 p.m. behind a house on the 400 block of Van Buren Street.

The initial response was upgraded with extra engines after responding firefighters saw a large column of smoke.

The fire spread to a palm tree but did not damage the main house.

There were no injuries.