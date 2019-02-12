1881 sheep drive presentation

YREKA – Yreka Preservation will host presenter Mike Grifantini during an event today, Tuesday, Feb. 12. Grifantini will tell stories from a diary written in 1881 about a sheep drive from California to Montana at Preservation Hall in Yreka, starting at 7 p.m.

“Listen and learn some unique things about differences in what food was consumed then, versus now,” a press release about the event states. “Come on out, support Mike and his efforts here at Preservation and enjoy our soft chairs and the warm hall. Mark your calendars!”

Third Sunday breakfast

YREKA – The Yreka Howard Masonic Lodge #37, located upstairs on the corner of Third and Miner Street in downtown Yreka, will be hosting the Third Sunday of the Month all you can eat breakfast on Feb. 17. The event will feature a full breakfast menu from 8 a.m. until noon, in support of the Masonic Scholarship Fund for Yreka High School. The general public is encouraged to attend and support this community endeavor. The breakfast, held upstairs in the dining room (elevator available) is $10 for adults and $3 for children. All are welcome.

See’s Candy sale at Fairchild

YREKA – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Fairchild Medical Center Auxiliary is having its See’s Candy Sale starting Sunday, Feb. 10. The sale will continue through the week until all candy is sold. All the favorites, including dark and milk chocolates, nuts and chews, peanut brittle and truffles will be available. Candy can be purchased in the Auxiliary Gift Shop on Sunday from noon–4 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. See’s Candy sales is one of the Auxiliary’s most successful fundraisers and the funds raised are used to purchase equipment for the hospital. The Auxiliary thanks the community for its generous support of the Auxiliary and Fairchild Medical Center.

Donations sought for Grenada’s ‘Wildcats in Action’ dinner

GRENADA – Grenada Sports Inc., the fundraising arm of Grenada Elementary School’s sports program, is planning its annual fundraising dinner, “Wildcats in Action,” for Saturday, March 9.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Montague Community Hall and will include dinner followed by a dessert auction, raffle opportunities and door prizes.

The non profit is in need of donations of gift certificates and items from local businesses to raffle off during the event. Any assistance, no matter how small, “will be greatly appreciated and publicly acknowledged at the dinner,” according to a press release.

In the past, the group has raffled off goods and services, vacation retreats, tickets to sporting events, meals, gift baskets and money cards redeemable at local businesses.

Grenada Sports Inc.’s annual dinner raises financial resources necessary to support an outstanding athletic program at Grenada Elementary by paying for uniforms, referee costs, tournament registration fees, sports equipment and general maintenance costs.

In 2018, purchases included an AED machine for the gymnasium, a scoreboard protection screen, money toward refinishing the gym floor, new basketballs and basketball uniforms for the boys and girls teams, as well as cheerleading uniforms and warmups. In addition, the foundation also recognizes excellence in sportsmanship and academic achievement by awarding annual scholarships to outstanding graduating student athletes as well as honors and awards recognizing individual players during each season, the press release states.

Those that would like to contribute can call Bo Hands at (530) 340-5684; Katie Alford at (530) 340-6173; or Wendy Leach at (530) 436-2233 and arrangements will be made to pick up donations.