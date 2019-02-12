The commission accepted a petition to list the salmon as endangered, setting into motion a status review to be completed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a CDFW press release.

SISKIYOU COUNTY – The California Fish and Game Commission last week took action that could result in Upper Klamath-Trinity River Spring Chinook Salmon eventually being listed as endangered and approved fishing closures on parts of the Klamath and Trinity rivers to protect the salmon until a decision can be made on their status.

The commission accepted a petition to list the salmon as endangered, setting into motion a status review to be completed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a CDFW press release.

The petitioners, the Karuk Tribe and Salmon River Restoration Council, submitted information suggesting declining population trends and a low abundance, making this stock of salmon vulnerable to extinction, the release states. The commission action results in Spring Chinook Salmon being designated as a Candidate Species under the California Endangered Species Act, which provides Candidate Species the same protections as species listed as endangered and threatened under CESA.

CDFW also requested the commission adopt emergency fishing regulations necessary to reconcile them with the CESA protections. CDFW will also be in consultation with federal regulatory bodies concerning ocean fishing regulations.

Acceptance of the petition triggers a one-year status review by CDFW to determine if a CESA listing by the commission may be warranted, according to the release.

“CDFW, after review of the best scientific information available, will make a recommendation to the commission on whether to list Spring Chinook Salmon as either endangered or threatened, or that listing is not warranted at this time,” the release states.

The following inland salmon fishing closures were approved by the commission through the emergency regulations:

Klamath River main stem from the mouth of the river to Iron Gate dam. Closed to salmon fishing from the anticipated effective date of Feb. 22 (subject to approval from the Office of Administrative Law) to Aug. 14.

Trinity River main stem from its confluence to the Highway 299 Bridge at Cedar Flat. Closed to salmon fishing from the anticipated effective date of Feb. 22 to Aug. 31.

Trinity River main stem from upstream of the Highway 299 Bridge at Cedar Flat to Old Lewiston Bridge. Closed to salmon fishing from the anticipated effective date of Feb. 22 to Oct. 15.

Fishing for Upper Klamath-Trinity River Fall Chinook Salmon will be allowed in these areas after the closure dates listed above, the release states. Quotas and bag and possession limits for Fall Chinook Salmon will be adopted by the commission in May of this year.

Steelhead fishing will be allowed year-round with normal bag and possession limits, according to the CDFW.

Along with its adoption of the emergency regulations, the commission also directed CDFW to work with stakeholders, including affected counties, fishing organizations, tribes and conservation groups, to investigate options to allow some Spring Chinook Salmon fishing in 2019.

Under Section of 2084 of Fish and Game Code, the commission can consider hook-and-line recreational fishing on a Candidate Species, according to the release.

CDFW will present the results of that stakeholder collaboration and potential options using Section 2084 at the commission’s next public meeting, which will be held April 17 in Santa Monica.

The public may keep track of the quota status of open and closed sections of the Klamath and Trinity rivers by calling the information hotline at (800) 564-6479.

Additional information can be found in the “2018-2019 California Freshwater Sport Fishing Regulations” and the “2018-2019 California Supplement Sport Fishing Regulations.”

The full commission agenda, supporting information and a schedule of upcoming meetings are available at www.fgc.ca.gov. An archived video will also be available in coming days.