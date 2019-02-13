Christopher John Boyle, a salesman at Toyota of Ridgecrest, passed away unexpectedly on the 4th of February 2019 at his home in Ridgecrest, CA, at the age of 49. His funeral service will be held Saturday the 23rd of February at 1 p.m. at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 446 W. Church Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Post-funeral reception will follow at Triple T’s 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555.

Chris is survived by his mother, Gail Patricia Boyle Sap (Dugan); his wife, Anna Boyle (Maish); his son, Michael and girlfriend Kia; daughter, Kristin and her boyfriend Robyn; brother, Dennis Michael Boyle and his wife, Nichole Boyle (Weise) and their son, Ryder; brother, Michael Patrick Boyle and his daughter Shaeleigh; sister-in-law, Cheryl Boyle (Sisk); sister-in-law, Charlene Hiatt (Maish) and her husband, Shawn Hiatt, their 3 children, Justin, Joshua and Ryan Aguirre; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Charles Maish; niece, Kelly Mather (Boyle), her husband, Thomas Mather and their two children, Rylee and Chase; niece, Brittney Hoffmann (Boyle), her husband, Brandon Hoffmann and their children, Bailey and Blair; niece, Ashley Boyle and her boyfriend Hyles Hersley. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Colin Boyle; his brother, Richard Hugh Boyle.

Chris was born in Encino, CA on October 11, 1969, to his mother, Gail Boyle Sap (Dugan) and father, Richard Colin Boyle. He attended grade school at St. Mel’s in Woodland Hills, St. Mary’s in Palmdale CA, followed by attending high school at Ventura High School in Ventura, CA. Chris and his wife Anna have been married for 28 years. They were married on the 29th of September 1990 in Ventura, CA, where they resided. Christopher enjoyed his career as a car salesman. He was a car salesman for 30 years. He worked at Weber Motors in Ventura, CA, Saturn of the Antelope Valley and he has been working at Toyota of Ridgecrest for the past six years. He loved his customers and considered them as his friends. He also loved working with his coworkers (his team). He was dedicated to his job and was a hard worker. Chris was also dedicated to working out at the gym. Chris and his wife, Anna, went to the gym together almost every day. Chris liked watching football and baseball. His teams were the Chicago Bears and L.A. Dodgers. Chris also enjoyed dirt bike riding. He especially loved to hang out with his family and friends. Chris was everyone’s buddy. He enjoyed life. Chris was a very loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend. Chris was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed by many.