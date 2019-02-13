The Peter Pinto Ensemble Concert, sponsored by the Desert Community Orchestra Association (DCOA), will be on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church (502 N. Norma St.) at 7 p.m. This concert is a fundraiser for the Peter Pinto Memorial Music Scholarship.

Ensembles for the concert include wind and string ensembles, a vocal duet, and the Grace Lutheran Handbell Choir. The performers, some of which are members of the Desert Community Orchestra, will be performing works by Mozart, Saint-Saens, Hummel, in addition to other composers. It will be an evening filled with wonderful chamber music!

Concert tickets are available for a $10 donation at Red Rock Books and at the door. DCOA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) arts organization, thus all donations are tax deductible. Anyone wishing to donate additional funds toward this music scholarship can send a check to DCOA, PO Box 1988, Ridgecrest CA 93556 (with Peter Pinto Music Scholarship in memo) or make an additional donation at the concert. For any questions regarding this concert, call Kimm Washburn at 760-793-1159.