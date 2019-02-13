Westbound traffic halted in maricopa

Highway 166 is closed in the east end of the Cuyama Valley.

Strong winds blew several power poles down onto the roadway just east of the junction with Highway 33.

The highway is closed in Maricopa to all westbound traffic and estbound traffic is being halted at Hubbard in the Cuyama area,

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

The strong winds have been raking the area since early this morning.

Gusts have consistently been over 30 miles per hour and a gust of 44 miles per hour was measured in Taft at 9:18 a.m.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.