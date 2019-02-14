Bid on pies and cakes to help raise money for the Fort

The Historic Fort is hosting its annual Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert Auction on Feb. 28.

The popular event includes spirited bidding for scrumptious homemade desserts including cakes, cookies, pies and more.

The auction follows a good, old-fashioned spaghetti dinner.

Cost for the dinner is $15 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under or a dessert for the auction gets a dinner for one person.

The evening starts with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 and the auction follows at 7.

Please RSVP by Feb. 25 by contacting the Fort at 765-7371.