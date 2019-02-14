$250 scholarship to high school graduates entering college and enrolling full-time with a major in a medical field

Hall Ambulance Service in Bakersfield has announced that the Harvey L. Hall/Hall Ambulance Medical Scholarship program is accepting applications for a $250 scholarship to all high school graduates entering college and enrolling full-time with a major in a medical field of their choice for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Harvey L. Hall/Hall Ambulance Service Inc. Medical Scholarship is designed to encourage students to sharpen their professional skills or complete a degree in a medical field such as Paramedic, EMT, Nurse, Physician, Dentist, Dental Hygienist, etc.

Applicants must reside in the communities that are served by Hall ambulance and the deadline for applications is Friday, April 12, 2019.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, feel free to contact Heather Pruitt at Hall Ambulance Services at 1.661.322.1625, pruitth@hallamb.com or go to their website, which is www.hallamb.com and download the pdf version of the 2019-2020 HLH Medical Scholarship Criteria and Application.

When completed, mail application to:

Hall Ambulance Services Inc.

Harvey L. Hall/Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. Medical Scholarship Committee

1001 21st St. Bakersfield, CA 93301.