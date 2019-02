Downed power lines blocked road in Cuyama Valley

Highway 166 was reopened to traffic between Maricopa and Cuyama just before 6 a.m. Thursday after having been closed for nearly 24 hours.

Strong winds blew several power poles and power lines into the roadway about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday just east of the junction with Highway 33 in the east end of the Cuyama valley.

Crews worked through the night to replace to poles and clear the roadway.