Rotary Club honors him for reflecting club motto of 'Service Above Self'

Les Clark Jr. was named Citizen of the year by the Rotary Club of Taft.

Clark received the honor at a banquet last week at OT Cookhouse.

Taft Rotary President Christopher McGehee presented the award.

Clark was honored for a career of advocating for the westside, the oil industry, the youth of Taft and education.

"Mr. Clark is the biggest advocate of the oil industry, always fighting for the roughneck, the Westside, his friends and family," McGehee said.

The Club annually honors a member of the community with the Citizen of the Year Award, selecting a person whose life reflects the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."

Clark, currently a member of the Taft City School District Board, has served on numerous boards and organizations and is now an oil industry consultant and advocate of a long career as executive vice president of the Oil Producers Agency.

He is past president of the West Side District Hospital Foundation, former member of the West Kern Oil Museum and a longtime member of the Taft Union High School District Board of Trustees to name of few of the groups he's been involved with.

He's also been involved in youth sports on the Westside for years and was a longtime high school and college football referee.

Clark's son, Les clark III, was named Citizen of the year in 2013.

Clark was accompanied to the banquet by his wife June, his children and several of his grandchildren.