Goal is to complete arch at Sixth and Center in time for Oildorado 2020

Downtown business have got the fundraising for a new arch at Sixth and Center started.

The Downtown Business Association donated $1,000 to the Taft Community Arch Committee last week.

The committee's goal is to fund, design and build an arch to be erected in time to be dedicated at the 2020 Oildorado celebration.

It will span Sixth Street at the intersection with Center Street.

The Taft Community Arch idea was originally generated by local citizens in the 1980's, with the original concept presented in the Lesovsky Downtown Revitalization Study.

The arch, like many in the Central Valley communities, would serve as a historic landmark for the city of Taft. It would serve as a gateway to the historic downtown district and rails-to-trails development along Supply Row.

Recently, the City of Taft Economic Development Committee endorsed the design and building of the arch.

A citizens committee was formed in June of 2018. Committee members consist of Don and Sheri Black, Susan Banner, Glenn Black, Les Clark Sr., Rene Hill, Mike Long, Kathy Orrin and Mark Staples. The committee was formed to spearhead the design, location, and funding of the arch. It will be located on the south east/west corner of the 6th and Center Streets. This location will be visible to high traffic flow going south on 6th street and east/west Kern Street. The unveiling of the arch is being scheduled for the 2020 Oildorado celebration.

The arch will be funded by the community at large through donations and fundraisers. The committee would like to thank the Rotary Club of Taft Foundation for being the conduit for donations. All donations are tax deductible.

The committee thanks you for your time and attention to this exciting addition to our city.