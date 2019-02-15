He was born in Mount Pleasant, New York, on June 1, 1923, to Eva Callahan and William Summers. Bert died Feb. 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Bert served in World War II in the 636 Tank Destroyer Battalion 36th Infantry Regiment. He was involved in the invasions of Serrano, and Anzio, Italy and southern France. Bert was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945.

He met Betty Stocker in 1969 in Apple Valley, CA, and they were married in 1970.They moved to Ridgecrest, CA in 1981. Bert was the maintenance man at the Ridgecrest Fair Grounds. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Edward Summers, sister Ethel Hagler, brothers Charles and William Summers. Bert is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Lorraine, nephew Michael Summers, niece Norma Stufflebean.

At Bert’s request, there will be no services.