The Cerro Coso basketball team beat Porterville 78-74 on Wednesday night, improving its record to 11-14 overall and 5-9 in conference.

“We played well and competed for the most part. Got a little closer than we wanted. But overall, it was a good performance and good win,” said head coach Chris Dugan. “It was a nice win to get.”

Porterville has only lost one of its past five games before falling to Cerro Coso, and normally averages a little over 80 points per game. The Pirates are now 13-11 overall and 8-5 in conference, which makes the Coyotes’ win over them that much more impressive.

The Coyotes led the entire second half of the game, but allowed the Pirates to creep their way back into the game.

“[The Pirates] got some good defensive stops, and some of their guys kept making their shots and even some threes,” Dugan said.

Colyn Waldron had a really strong first half Dugan said, ending the game with 21 points and six assists. Jordan Pumphrey also had a solid game, scoring 20 points, including eight rebounds.

Dugan also said that Isiah Thomas also hit some big threes in the second half of the game as well. But Pumphrey would ultimately give the Coyotes the edge they needed when he scored a big three with 1:40 left on the clock, putting them up by seven.

“The game was closer than it had to be, but we will always take the win,” Dugan said.

The Coyotes will play one more away game against West Hills Lemoore on Saturday, and will host their last home game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against College of the Sequoias.